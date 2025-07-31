Image Credit : ANI

Chennai Weather

While some districts in Tamil Nadu are experiencing scorching heat, many others are witnessing reduced heat with light rain and wind. The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal due to changes in the speed of westerly winds.

Furthermore, heavy rainfall is expected in a few places in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai districts, and Karaikal from August 2nd.