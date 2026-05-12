Here are the details. Train No. 06045 from Chennai Egmore to Kanyakumari will run on May 15, 22, 29, and June 5. It leaves Chennai at 11:50 PM on Fridays and reaches Kanyakumari at 1:00 PM the next day. The return train, No. 06046, will run on May 17, 24, 31, and June 7. It leaves Kanyakumari at 11:25 PM on Sundays and arrives in Chennai at 11:30 AM the next morning.

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