Special Summer Train Alert: Chennai to Kanyakumari Route Gets Big Travel Boost!
To manage the crazy summer holiday rush, Southern Railway has just announced new superfast special trains. These will run between Chennai Egmore and Kanyakumari.
Chennai - Kanyakumari Special Train Announcement
Happy News for Summer Travellers
Here are the details. Train No. 06045 from Chennai Egmore to Kanyakumari will run on May 15, 22, 29, and June 5. It leaves Chennai at 11:50 PM on Fridays and reaches Kanyakumari at 1:00 PM the next day. The return train, No. 06046, will run on May 17, 24, 31, and June 7. It leaves Kanyakumari at 11:25 PM on Sundays and arrives in Chennai at 11:30 AM the next morning.
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Special Train Announcement
Southern Railway
The train has coaches for every budget. You can book AC two-tier, AC three-tier, Sleeper, and Second Class seats. There are also special coaches for differently-abled passengers. Railway officials are saying you should book your tickets fast, as they expect a huge demand during the summer season.
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Summer Special Train
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