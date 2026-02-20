Travel Plans May Need a Rethink as Chennai Train Services Change After Midnight
Electric Train: Due to ongoing redevelopment work at Chennai Egmore railway station, there will be a temporary change in suburban train operations from midnight tonight.
Redevelopment work at Egmore railway station
Electric trains are vital for reducing Chennai's traffic. Service changes are common, and now, suburban trains are temporarily rerouted from midnight due to work at Egmore station.
Southern Railway
Due to redevelopment at Chennai Egmore, trains from platforms 10 & 11 will shift to 5 & 6 from midnight tonight (Feb 20) to April 5 (45 days), says Southern Railway.
Electric Train Platform Change
From Feb 20 to Apr 5, all EMU trains from Chennai Beach to Tambaram/Chengalpattu will use platform 6 at Egmore. In the return direction, all EMU trains will use platform 5.
Train Numbers and Time Change
From Feb 20 to Apr 5, current EMU services on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram line are canceled. They will run with new train numbers and times. No separate Sunday schedule will apply.
Special Buses
To manage train service changes, special buses are arranged. 50 extra buses will run, including routes from Royapuram to Kilambakkam and Pallavaram to Chengalpattu via Tambaram.
