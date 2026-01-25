South Bengal Weather Update: Spring Sets In, Cold Feel to Linger
Weather news: Sometimes a chilly north wind, other times a southerly breeze. Overall, it feels completely like spring in South Bengal. The Alipore Met Office forecasts that this pleasant wintery feel will continue for now.
Winter's farewell bell
Kolkata and Bengal had a solid winter. The chill lingers in North Bengal, but South Bengal feels like spring with mixed breezes. The Met Office says this pleasant feel will continue.
Today's temperature in Kolkata
Today, Kolkata's minimum temperature was 15.3°C, 1.3°C above normal. The maximum was 26.4°C, 0.6°C above normal. No significant temperature change is likely in the next 6 days.
Alipore Met Office forecast
For the next 7 days, there will be no significant temperature change in North and South Bengal. However, some places might experience light to moderate fog in the morning.
Coldest place
The coldest place in the state is Darjeeling, with a temperature of 3.8°C. In South Bengal, Kalyani is the coldest at 10.7°C. On the plains of North Bengal, Malda is the chilliest.
Western disturbance active
A western disturbance is active in North India, causing heavy snowfall in Kashmir and Himachal, disrupting travel. Tourists are enjoying it, but icy roads have halted traffic in places.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.