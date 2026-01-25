- Home
The weather department has made another key announcement for the people of AP, who have been struggling with extreme cold for the past few days. It's reported that there's a chance of rain on Sunday.
Effect of easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal
The weather department clarified that conditions in Andhra Pradesh are changing due to easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. These winds could bring rain to parts of the state.
Rain forecast for South Coastal and Rayalaseema
According to the weather department, scattered showers may occur in South Coastal districts and Rayalaseema on Sunday. Coastal areas might see cloudy skies, with light to moderate rain.
Fog warning for North Coastal Andhra
Officials warn of possible morning fog in North Coastal districts. They advise motorists to be cautious, as the fog could increase the risk of road accidents.
Temperatures to drop, cold effect to increase
Temperatures across the state are expected to drop by 2 to 3 degrees, likely increasing the cold's intensity. The minimum temperature in Alluri district has already hit 6.3°C.
Skymet's forecast on El Niño effect
A Skymet report raises concerns about this year's rainfall. Weak La Niña conditions are expected to neutralize, shifting towards El Niño, which could reduce southwest monsoon rainfall.
