Image Credit : ANI

Rainfall will increase in North Bengal starting Friday. Today, August 1st, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar districts may experience 70 to 110 millimeters of rain. Thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour are also expected. The remaining districts of North Bengal, namely Malda, the two Dinajpurs, and Cooch Behar, will experience light to moderate rainfall. Tomorrow, August 2nd, heavy rainfall is predicted in North Bengal, with 110 to 200 millimeters expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. The remaining districts may experience occasional moderate to slightly heavier showers.