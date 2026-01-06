PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1,000-Year Legacy of Faith and Strength
Discover the glorious saga of Somnath Temple's 1000 years of struggle, faith, and reconstruction. Read the full story from the 1026 invasion to the 1951 rebuild and the 2026 milestone in PM Modi's blog on narendramodi.in.
PM Modi's heartfelt blog on a 1000-year-old faith.
PM Modi recently shared a heartfelt blog reflecting on a thousand years of unwavering faith centred on the Somnath Temple. Describing Somnath as the echo of India’s soul, he highlighted how the shrine has stood as a symbol of resilience, devotion, and cultural continuity despite centuries of destruction and rebuilding. Published on narendramodi.in, the blog traces Somnath’s journey through history and underscores how faith endured even when the temple itself was repeatedly challenged.
First among Jyotirlingas: Somnath's spiritual significance
Recognised as the first among the twelve Jyotirlingas, Somnath holds immense spiritual significance in Hindu tradition. The attack on the temple in 1026 by Mahmud of Ghazni is remembered as a direct assault on India’s faith and cultural identity. The year 2026 marks a thousand years since that historic event, underscoring Somnath’s enduring legacy of resilience and devotion.
The 1951 reconstruction and 75 years of glory
Despite facing repeated destruction over the centuries, Somnath rose again through determined reconstruction. The present temple was inaugurated on May 11, 1951, marking a powerful moment of revival in independent India. As the shrine continues to stand in glory, the year 2026 will mark 75 years since its reconstruction, celebrating a legacy of faith, resilience, and national pride.
Sardar Patel, K.M. Munshi, and the historic decision
Sardar Patel resolved to rebuild Somnath after independence. K.M. Munshi supported this with his book 'Somnath, The Shrine Eternal'.
सोमनाथ मंदिर की गाथा विध्वंस की कहानी नहीं है। ये पिछले 1000 साल से चली आ रही भारत माता के करोड़ों संतानों के स्वाभिमान की गाथा है। यह असत्य के सामने कभी न झुकने वाले भारत के स्वमान की अमर गाथा है।
माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के प्रेरणा से इस 8 जनवरी से 11 जनवरी… pic.twitter.com/NVXpTbD7q8
— Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) January 5, 2026
From Swami Vivekananda to Ahilyabai Holkar
From Swami Vivekananda to Ahilyabai Holkar, generations of visionaries have drawn inspiration from Somnath’s enduring spirit. The story of Somnath is not one of destruction, but of Indian pride, unwavering faith, and continuous reconstruction over a thousand years. Rising again after every fall, the temple stands as a powerful symbol of hope, resilience, and the timeless strength of India’s civilisational values.
