TN Government Announces ₹3,000 Pongal Gift: Check Eligibility And Distribution Guidelines
The Tamil Nadu government has announced a ₹3,000 Pongal cash gift for eligible citizens in 2026. Orders detail who can receive it, how it will be distributed, and the ration shop procedures for the gift package.
Tamil Nadu Government Pongal Gift Rs 3,000
The Tamil Nadu government has announced a Pongal gift for rice cardholders and families in refugee camps, including 1 kg of rice, 1 kg of sugar, sugarcane, and a ₹3,000 cash benefit. The announcement has delighted residents, who have welcomed the festive support with enthusiasm.
Additional staff should be appointed
To ensure smooth distribution, tokens will be delivered door-to-door. The government has ordered extra staff for shops with over 1,500 cards. Distribution details will be displayed.
How many tokens per day?
On day one, 100 people in the morning and 100 in the afternoon will be served. From day two, 300 people per day. Shop staff will deliver tokens to homes with the date and time.
Street-wise distribution details will be posted at the shops.
Money only through fingerprint verification
The gift and cash must be given via fingerprint scan on the POS machine. It cannot be given to others (except authorized reps).
If the scan fails due to tech issues, a signature in the register is required.
How should the money be given?
When giving the Rs. 3,000 cash, staff must not hide it in envelopes. They must count the notes in front of the beneficiary and hand it over directly. All eligible people must receive it.
Who is not eligible for Rs 3,000?
The Pongal gift is not for sugar cardholders, those using cards for ID only, government/PSU employees, or certain income tax payers. They are excluded from this scheme.
