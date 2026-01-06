To ensure smooth distribution, tokens will be delivered door-to-door. The government has ordered extra staff for shops with over 1,500 cards. Distribution details will be displayed.

How many tokens per day?

On day one, 100 people in the morning and 100 in the afternoon will be served. From day two, 300 people per day. Shop staff will deliver tokens to homes with the date and time.

Street-wise distribution details will be posted at the shops.