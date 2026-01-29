- Home
Shimla Weather LATEST Update January 29, 2026, Shimla is expected to face severe cold, dense fog, and possible light snowfall in higher areas. Get the latest on temperature, road conditions, and weather alerts in this Shimla Weather Update
Shimla Weather
On Jan 29, 2026, Shimla will face peak cold with dense fog. Min temps may hit zero or below, causing shivers. A Western Disturbance will bring cold winds and light snow to high areas.
Sunrise
At sunrise (7:20 AM), visibility may be just 100-300m. Cold winds (20-30 km/h) will add to the chill. Temps will only reach 11-12°C. Light snow is possible in Kufri and Narkanda.
Snowfall
Recent snowfall has left many mountain roads icy, possibly affecting traffic. Tourists should be cautious. Despite good AQI, conditions are tough. Schools might be closed in some areas.
Sunset
After sunset (5:45 PM), temps will drop fast, possibly to -2°C at night. Skies will be cloudy with cold winds (15-20 km/h). Higher areas will be slippery due to ice.
Yellow Alert
The weather dept has issued a yellow alert for high areas; the orange alert is lifted. Jan 30 may be dry but cold. A new system may activate Jan 31. Use chains on roads; avoid non-essential travel.
