Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: How Long Will Winter Last? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Although the winter chill has lessened a bit, it still feels quite cold in the early morning. What will the weather be like on Thursday? Check out the full photo gallery for details
Today's weather update
The Alipore Met Office reports dry weather for North & South Bengal. Darjeeling's low was 4.0°C, Cooch Behar's 10.7°C. Kalyani was 12.0°C. Dry weather continues Thursday.
Fog will reduce visibility
Light to moderate morning fog may reduce visibility. Light rain or snow is possible in Darjeeling, with light rain in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar on Jan 28-29.
Kolkata's weather update
Kolkata Forecast: In the next 24 hours, Kolkata will have morning fog followed by a clear sky. The max temp will be 27°C and the min 15°C. Dry weather will continue.
How much longer will the cold last?
It's clear winter is almost over in Kolkata and South Bengal. Though a few chilly days occurred, the cold isn't very noticeable now. The Met office says it won't return.
North Bengal's weather update
The Met office forecasts light rain in several North Bengal districts on Wednesday. Rain or snow is possible in Darjeeling. This could slightly increase the cold there.
