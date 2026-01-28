Shimla Weather LATEST Update: Snow, Strong Winds Expected; Check Forecast
Shimla Weather LATEST Update: What will the cold, snowfall, and wind conditions be like in Shimla on January 28, 2026? Get the full Shimla weather forecast and future weather trends
Shimla Weather
In Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, the cold has made things tough for people on Jan 28, 2026. The weather department says temps won't rise much during the day. Max temp will be around 8°C and min near zero. Cold winds and humidity will make it feel even colder. The effect of winter is clear in the mountains.
Weather Update
Due to a Western Disturbance, heavy snowfall occurred in Shimla and nearby areas on Jan 26-27. On Jan 28, the weather might improve slightly, but light snowfall is still possible in high-altitude areas. Strong winds of 40-50 km/h will make the cold feel more intense. The 'feels like' temperature could drop to minus 2 degrees.
Snowfall
After the snowfall, many roads in Shimla are covered in snow. The Manali-Shimla route is already affected, with traffic moving slowly. The orange alert is in effect in hilly areas like Chamba, Kullu, and Kinnaur. Tourists are advised to travel with caution for now.
Sunshine
Sunshine is expected in Shimla on Jan 29, with a slight rise in temperature. The day temp could be around 12°C and the night temp around 6°C. The weather is expected to be clear on Jan 30. However, nights will still be very cold, and temps might drop below zero in some areas.
Shimla Altitude
Shimla is at an altitude of about 2200 meters, so the cold is more intense here. Extra care is needed in the morning and evening. Drive slowly on icy roads and use chains if necessary. Be sure to wear warm clothes, a hat, and gloves. Protect children and the elderly from the cold and keep an eye on weather alerts.
