Shahnaj Ganj to Sadar Bazar-Top 5 Dirtiest Railway Stations in India
Top 5 Dirtiest Railway Stations: Most of the dirtiest railway stations in India are in the southern states. Do you know which is the dirtiest railway station? Check out the list of the top 5 unhygienic stations here.
Indian Railway
Dirtiest Railway Stations: Steps are being taken towards a clean India, with PM Modi leading the charge. Thanks to government, NGO, and public efforts, many once-filthy areas are now clean. People are more aware of personal and environmental hygiene. However, some government departments, like Indian Railways, haven't changed. When you think of railways, you often picture unclean stations, tracks used as garbage dumps, and trash-filled trains. While many stations have improved, some remain unhygienic, making passengers dread traveling from them. Let's look at the top 5 dirtiest railway stations.
1. Perungalathur Railway Station (Tamil Nadu)
According to the Rail Swachh Portal, the nation's dirtiest station is in Tamil Nadu. Perungalathur station, under Southern Railway, is known for its garbage-filled premises and tracks.
2. Shahnaj Ganj Railway Station (Uttar Pradesh):
Shahnaj Ganj Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh is second on the list. Thousands travel from here daily, and the station gets dirty with trash. Since it's not cleaned promptly, garbage piles up.
3. Sadar Bazar Railway Station (Delhi)
Delhi, the capital, also has a filthy station. Sadar Bazar is the third dirtiest. Locals dump trash, and poor drainage creates a foul, unhygienic environment, making travel unpleasant.
Ottapalam Railway Station (Kerala)
Another dirty station in South India is in Kerala's Palakkad district. Under the Southern Railway zone, it's infamous for poor maintenance, remaining unhygienic despite its history.
Guduvancheri Railway Station
Two of the top 5 unhygienic stations are in Tamil Nadu. Guduvancheri, on the Chennai Suburban Railway Network, is ranked as the country's fifth dirtiest railway station.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.