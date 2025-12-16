A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Udhampur for SOG Jawan Amjad Ali Khan, martyred in an encounter. Tributes were paid by senior officials, while an anti-terror operation by the Army and Police continues in the Sohan area of the district.

A wreath-laying ceremony for martyred SOG Jawan Amjad Ali Khan was held at District Police Lines Udhampur on Tuesday.

Khan lost his life during an ongoing encounter in the Sohan area of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. The wreath-lying ceremony was attended by Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat, IGP Jammu zone Bhim Sen Tuti, along with Senior Police officers, CRPF and District Udhampur Administration, who paid rich floral tribute to the martyred.

Dignitaries Pay Tribute

Surinder Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday paid tribute to the martyr SOG Jawan Amjad Pathan during the Udhampur encounter. Taking it to X, Choudhary wrote, "Saluting the supreme sacrifice of SgCt Amjad Pathan, JKP SOG Commando, who was martyred in action during the Majalta, Udhampur encounter. Hailing from Mendhar Tehsil, Poonch, his courage and devotion to duty will never be forgotten."

Shesh Paul Vaid, former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed grief, stating that Khan's sacrifice will never be forgotten, further extending condolences to his family. "Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of brave J&K Police SOG jawan Amjad Pathan of Mendhar Poonch, who laid down his life fighting these bastards in Udhampur. My heartfelt condolences to his family. His sacrifice will never be forgotten. Two more SOG Jawans were reportedly injured in the gunfight. Jai Hind," he wrote on X.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police also shared grief on the heroic sacrifice of Khan. Taking it to X, the J&K Police wrote, "Heroes Never Die! Nalin Prabhat, DG-P, and All Ranks of J&K Police, salute the martyrdom of Ct Amjid Ali Khan, who made the supreme sacrifice, whilst combatting Pakistani terrorists, in the forest of Soan, Distt Udhampur. We share the pain and the grief of the martyr's family."

Ongoing Anti-Terror Operation

Meanwhile, White Knight Corps, on Monday, said in a post on X, "In an intelligence-based operation, SOG J-K Police and alert troops of the Indian Army have established contact with terrorists in the general area of Sohan, Udhampur District. Fire exchanged with terrorists."

The operation is still underway. (ANI)