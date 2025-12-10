Indian Railways is executing an unprecedented station redevelopment mission without disrupting train services. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aims to upgrade over 1,300 stations with an investment exceeding Rs 60,000 crore.

Indian Railways' station redevelopment mission is progressing at a scale never seen before in the country's history, despite the enormous operational challenges of running one of the world's busiest rail networks. As Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has emphasised, many countries suspend rail traffic for 3-4 years during major station reconstruction works. But in India, with millions of passengers moving daily, shutting down stations is simply not an option. Even under these constraints, redevelopment is advancing rapidly, with unwavering attention to safety and ensuring uninterrupted rail operations.

The Minister also stated that "For the first time since Independence, India is witnessing such a massive and transformative overhaul of its station infrastructure, an entirely new experience for the Nation." These works demand exceptional planning, coordination, and engineering precision, all of which are being executed without compromising day-to-day train movement.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

This commitment is most visible in the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, under which more than 1,300 stations--backed by an investment exceeding Rs 60,000 crore are being upgraded to future-ready standards. Already, 160 stations have been redeveloped. From modern engineering solutions to enhanced passenger facilities, each project is being implemented in a phased, meticulously planned manner so that stations can evolve into world-class transit hubs while continuing to serve the nation's lifeline.

Nationwide Modernisation Drive

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched redevelopment works for another batch of 103 Amrit Bharat Stations from Bikaner, Rajasthan, marking a significant milestone in the nationwide modernisation drive. These stations, designed with improved facades, expanded circulation areas, sustainable building features, and seamless multimodal integration, reflect India's vision of modern, efficient, and passenger-friendly rail travel.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme stands as a powerful testament to India's ability to deliver complex infrastructure upgrades at record speed--while keeping trains running, passengers moving, and safety as the highest priority every single day. (ANI)