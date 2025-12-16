Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam and other delta districts has disrupted daily life, halting fishing operations. Rameswaram also received moderate rain, causing disappointment for devotees at the start of the auspicious Margazhi month.

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Nagapattinam district on Tuesday morning, following a forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre, stating that moderate to heavy rainfall would occur across the delta and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. As predicted, widespread moderate rain has been reported in Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Thanjavur districts, while coastal areas have been witnessing heavy rainfall.

Life Disrupted in Coastal Areas

In the Nagapattinam district, continuous moderate rainfall is being experienced in several places. Areas including Nagapattinam town, Velankanni, Seruthur, Prathaparamapuram, Thirukkuvalai and the stretch up to Vedaranyam have received steady rainfall. The persistent rain has disrupted normal life, affecting the daily activities of the public. The fishing community has been particularly impacted, with fishing operations and fish trade coming to a halt due to rough weather conditions and continuous rain.

Rain Dampens Start of Holy Margazhi Month

Meanwhile, Rameswaram also received moderate rainfall at the beginning of the holy month of Margazhi 2025.

Significance of the Holy Month

The month of Margazhi is considered a noble time for worship and inner purity. In the early hours of the morning, surrounded by snow and cold, the Tamil streets, which give up sleep and wake up before dawn, are the unique symbols of this month. On the day that marks the beginning of the Uttarayana period, it is a traditional practice for Hindus to wake up early in the morning, take a bath, sing Thirupavai and Thiruvembhavai, and go to temples to worship.

Scientifically, the air pollution decreases at that time, and the oxygen and bio-ions are concentrated, which provide great refreshment to the body and mind.

The holy month of Margazhi, which is revered by Hindus, began with moderate rain in Rameswaram this morning, which caused disappointment to the devotees who wanted to get up early and go to the temple to worship. Margazhi is considered an auspicious time for devotion, fasting, and spiritual practices dedicated to deities such as Shiva, Shakti, and Vishnu. The vibrant participation and deep faith during the chariot procession encapsulate the spirit of Margazhi as a period of spiritual growth and communal celebration. (ANI)