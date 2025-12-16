Congress leader BK Hariprasad called PM Modi 'Mogambo' over plans to rename MGNREGA. Priyanka Gandhi is set to oppose the new VB-G RAM G Bill in Parliament, while Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of a conspiracy to end the scheme.

Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Tuesday strongly criticised the Central government over reports of renaming the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Mogambo" and accusing him of failing to provide employment to the rural poor. While speaking to reporters, Hariprasad said, "The man who has completely failed in providing employment for the rural poor, it is only MNREGA that is providing employment for the rural poor. Apart from changing names, this Mogambo has nothing on his record that he has done anything for the poor of this country..."

Congress Mounts Opposition to MGNREGA Revamp

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to intervene and oppose the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, which seeks to replace the two-decade-old MGNREGA, during the Lok Sabha proceedings at noon today.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the government's move to reframe the MGNREGA scheme, calling it an attempt to "erase Gandhi's name" and undermine the programme. "This is not just about renaming the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. This is a BJP-RSS conspiracy to end MGNREGA. Erasing Gandhi's name on the centenary of the Sangh shows how hollow and hypocritical those are who, like Modi ji, offer flowers to Bapu on foreign soil. The government that recoils from the rights of the poor is the one that attacks MGNREGA. The Congress Party will strongly oppose in Parliament and on the streets any such decision of this arrogant regime that is against the poor and workers. We will not allow the rights of crores of poor people, labourers, and workers to be snatched away by those in power," Kharge said.

Details of Proposed VB-G RAM G Bill

The proposed VB-G RAM G Bill introduces multiple new measures, including AI-based fraud detection, real-time dashboards, GPS and mobile-based monitoring, weekly public disclosures, and twice-yearly social audits for every Gram Panchayat. The Bill also envisages enhanced oversight through central and state steering committees.

New Funding Structure

The Bill also transitions the programme from a central sector scheme to a centrally sponsored scheme, with a standard 60:40 Centre-State funding ratio, a 90:10 ratio for North-Eastern and Himalayan states, and full central funding for Union Territories without legislatures.

The 6th session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19.