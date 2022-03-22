Delhi CM Kejriwal announces Armed Forces Preparatory School to be named after Bhagat Singh

To mark the death anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on March 23, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the upcoming Sainik School in the national capital will be named after freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School will train students to join India’s Defense Forces- Army, Navy, Air Force, Kejriwal said. It will be a residential school and students will not be charged any fees, the Chief Minister said.

<Tweet>

The AAP government had in the Budget 2021 announced to set up Delhi’s first Sainik School along with Delhi Armed Forces Preparatory Academy.

“We are building a ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School’ on 14 acres of land in Jharoda Kalan, where students will be trained for the armed forces. The fees for the school will be free and will have separate hostels for boys and girls,” Kejriwal said on the eve of the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh.

“The school will admit students to classes 9 and 11. There will be 200 seats -- 100 in each class. We have already received 18,000 applications for 200 seats,” he said.

An aptitude test will be conducted on March 27 for admission to Class 9. The test for enrolment for class 11 will be held the next day. In the second phase, interviews will be conducted, he said. The students will be taught by retired officers of the army, navy officers and the air force.

The Armed Forces Preparatory School (AFPS) will start operating in the Jharoda Kalan area.