Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi CM Kejriwal announces Armed Forces Preparatory School to be named after Bhagat Singh

    The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School will train students to join India’s Defense Forces- Army, Navy, Air Force, Kejriwal said.
     

    Delhi CM Kejriwal announces Armed Forces Preparatory School to be named after Bhagat Singh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 3:08 PM IST

    To mark the death anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on March 23, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the upcoming Sainik School in the national capital will be named after freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

    The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School will train students to join India’s Defense Forces- Army, Navy, Air Force, Kejriwal said. It will be a residential school and students will not be charged any fees, the Chief Minister said.

    <Tweet>

    The AAP government had in the Budget 2021 announced to set up Delhi’s first Sainik School along with Delhi Armed Forces Preparatory Academy.

    “We are building a ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School’ on 14 acres of land in Jharoda Kalan, where students will be trained for the armed forces. The fees for the school will be free and will have separate hostels for boys and girls,” Kejriwal said on the eve of the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh.

    “The school will admit students to classes 9 and 11. There will be 200 seats -- 100 in each class. We have already received 18,000 applications for 200 seats,” he said.

    An aptitude test will be conducted on March 27 for admission to Class 9. The test for enrolment for class 11 will be held the next day. In the second phase, interviews will be conducted, he said. The students will be taught by retired officers of the army, navy officers and the air force.

    The Armed Forces Preparatory School (AFPS) will start operating in the Jharoda Kalan area.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 3:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Board 2022: State to run 'Special Exam Buses' for students in all districts - ADT

    UP Board 2022: State to run 'Special Exam Buses' for students in all districts

    All about faith Muslim family donates land worth Rs 2 dot 5 crore to build mega temple in Patna gcw

    All about faith: Muslim family donates land worth Rs 2.5 crore to build mega temple in Patna

    Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM on March 28; PM Modi, Shah likely to attend-dnm

    Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM on March 28; PM Modi, Shah likely to attend

    West Bengal 10 people burnt alive hours after TMC leader's murder

    8 people burnt alive hours after TMC leader's murder in Bengal

    85 point 7 per cent of farmer organisations supported now repealed laws reveals SC appointed panel gcw

    85.7% of farmer organisations supported now-repealed laws, reveals SC-appointed panel

    Recent Stories

    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher to Pallavi Joshi, how much actors charged for the film RCB

    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher to Pallavi Joshi, how much actors charged for the film

    football ligue 1 paris saint germain dressing room split into two camps after recent disastrous run snt

    PSG's dressing room split into 'two camps' after recent disastrous run?

    More than 5000 worlds beyond our solar system confirms NASA gcw

    More than 5,000 worlds beyond our solar system, confirms NASA

    UP Board 2022: State to run 'Special Exam Buses' for students in all districts - ADT

    UP Board 2022: State to run 'Special Exam Buses' for students in all districts

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya to Rashid Khan - 5 Gujarat Titans GT players to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya to Rashid Khan - 5 Gujarat Titans players to watch

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon