Jairam Ramesh alleges Ayodhya temple donation theft was caught 105 times on CCTV. He criticized the delay in the SIT's chargesheet, claiming it's a tactic to protect 'big fish' and questioned PM Modi's silence on the matter.

Senior Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday cited reports from some daily newspapers, claiming that instances of donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Temple were captured on temple CCTV cameras not just 70 times, but at least 105 times.

In a post on X, the Congress leader emphasised that with only three days left before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) completes three months, no charge sheet has yet been filed against the key orchestrators, steering clear of their path to secure bail.

"Only three days remain before the investigation into the theft of offerings at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir completes three months; yet, shamefully, no charge sheet has been filed against the accused so far. If the charge sheet is not filed by September 25, the path will be cleared for the minor players in this country's most shameful case of donation theft to secure bail," he said.

"Donation theft, betrayal of faith. Look, O BJP people, don't do this work, don't defame the name of Ram, don't defame! Only three days are left for the investigation into the theft of offerings at the Lord Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya to complete three months, but it is shameful that no chargesheet has been filed against the accused yet..." pic.twitter.com/4iFCyasPN4 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 22, 2026

SIT Investigation Under Scrutiny

He further stated that the public neither trusts the SIT nor any government chargesheet, which is under suspicion to protect the "big fish."

"Let us make it clear: the public has absolutely no faith in such an SIT or any government charge sheet where there is a lingering suspicion that the "big fish" are being shielded," he said.

He underlined, "Those who once claimed there was nothing worth reporting are now seeing their own investigation admit that instances of donation theft were captured on CCTV not just 70 times, but 105 times, facts they cannot deny even if they wanted to."

Allegations of Cover-Up and Questions for PM Modi

The Congress leader further alleged that the delayed filing of the charge sheet is a strategy is aimed at protecting key accused and diverting public attention.

"It is not difficult to understand why the filing of the charge sheet is being delayed. The aim is to divert attention away from the major thieves and their protectors.

Raising serious concerns regarding political accountability, institutional oversight, and the investigation handling, Ramesh said that questions are being raised, such as who is shielding the masterminds behind this systematic theft of offerings at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Serious questions are also being raised regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on this grave matter and the assistance being provided to the accused involved in the theft, he added.

Direct Questions Posed by Congress

"The public has direct and clear questions: Why has no action been taken against the "big fish" involved in the case so far? When will they face rigorous questioning? Who wants to avoid a Supreme Court-monitored investigation to shield the real culprits, and why? Why hasn't the Trust been dissolved yet?" he asked

Congress Demands Accountability

Ramesh called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence, asserting that those who claimed credit for managing the temple trust setup must also accept responsibility for the theft of offerings made by millions of devotees in the name of Lord Ram.

"Prime Minister, remember: you will have to answer for your silence on this grave matter concerning the nation's faith," he said.

He said that the Congress demands a completely transparent investigation, a forensic audit of the entire system followed by strict action against those responsible.

"Modi ji, the offerings were made in the name of Lord Shri Ram. Those who have been taking credit for the management and the selection of the managers must also accept responsibility for this theft of donations," he added.

(ANI)