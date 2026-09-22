Congress leaders criticised Punjab's AAP government after a police advisory told personnel not to wear uniforms for safety. The move, highlighting poor law and order, follows the killing of an ASI, a murder allegedly orchestrated from Pakistan.

Congress Slams AAP Govt Over Police Safety Advisory

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab after the state police issued an internal security advisory directing police personnel not to wear their uniforms while commuting to and from duty points for their personal safety. Taking a direct swipe at the Bhagwant Mann-led administration, Khera highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in the border state.

"The state of Punjab has deteriorated to such an extent that the police chief has had to issue an order for police personnel not to wear uniforms on roads or in public or private vehicles in order to keep them safe. If you believe, it's possible!" Khera posted on X.

Khera’s reaction came in response to a post by Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who took aim at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the state's security climate. "Rome was burning and Nero was playing the flute... Punjab is burning and Bhagwant Mann is telling jokes on the stage," Warring said, sharing an audio briefing of a police officer cautioning personnel, alongside the official police circular.

Details of the Internal Security Advisory

The controversy stems from an internal security advisory issued by the Office of the Inspector General of Police (Border Range, Amritsar) addressed to the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Amritsar Rural, Batala, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot. The advisory lists a series of precautions to strengthen the personal security of police personnel and ensure enhanced vigilance at checkpoints and sensitive locations.

Key Directives for Police Personnel

Among the instructions, the letter explicitly directs police personnel to avoid travelling in uniform while commuting to and from their duty points, advising them to wear civil clothes before departing from police stations, checkposts, or residential locations. The directive further instructs personnel not to publicly display badges, identification marks, or official equipment that could reveal their police identity during travel. It also mandates the adoption of the "buddy pair system" to prevent personnel from travelling alone, changing daily commuting routes to avoid predictability, and maintaining high alertness against potential reconnaissance by anti-social elements.

Advisory Follows Killing of ASI Harjit Singh

The advisory comes after the killing of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harjit Singh in Amritsar. ASI Singh was on patrol duty when he was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Hakima police station area of Amritsar.

Investigation Reveals Pakistan Link

Meanwhile, Amritsar Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said the murder of ASI Harjit Singh was orchestrated by a "man from Pakistan" operating from abroad, who lured the accused with money and promises of a role in the narcotics trade. One of the accused was killed in an encounter with the police at a checkpoint on Thanda Road, while a second escaped, police said.

"It was the man from Pakistan, operating from abroad, who lured them in; he promised them money and pledged to involve them in the narcotics trade. He essentially demanded proof of their loyalty to ensure they remained under his control and pressure," Gill told reporters.

He said the handler assigned them the task of targeting a lone police officer, killing him and recording a video. "They filmed Harjit Singh as he lay fallen and forwarded the footage to that site. Once their mobile phones undergo forensic analysis, that video will be retrieved. We will also establish a concrete link using their location coordinates and present a watertight case in court," he said.

"Another suspect who was with him managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness. We are actively chasing him, and our teams are on his trail; we will apprehend him very soon," Gill added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)