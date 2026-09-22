Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids on a GESCOM AEE in Kalaburagi and a retired hostel superintendent in Mandya over disproportionate assets. Valuables, liquor, and hostel supplies were seized. Another raid was held on an official in Indore, MP.

The Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday conducted raids at the premises of a GESCOM Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) in Kalaburagi and the properties of a retired hostel superintendent in Mandya in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets cases.

Raid on Retired Hostel Superintendent in Mandya

In Mandya, Lokayukta police raided the house and farmhouse of a retired hostel superintendent from Maddur, following a complaint alleging illegal accumulation of wealth. Simultaneous searches were conducted at his house in Vinayaka Layout near Kolli Circle in Maddur and his farmhouse.

The official retired only last month after serving as a warden in the Backwards Classes Welfare Department. He had worked at hostels in Somanahalli and Besagarahalli.

During the operation, Lokayukta officials recovered gold, silver and other valuables. Books and bedsheets allegedly meant for hostel children were also found stored at his farmhouse. Expensive liquor bottles were also recovered, and a mini-bar had reportedly been built at the farmhouse. The operation was led by Mandya Lokayukta SP Suresh Babu and Police Inspector Bettegowda.

Searches at GESCOM AEE's Premises in Kalaburagi

Meanwhile, in Kalaburagi, Lokayukta officials conducted raids and searches at the residence and office of a GESCOM Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case.

Searches were carried out at the official's house in Mahalakshmi Layout and another house belonging to her at Khadri Chowk in Kalaburagi, besides her office. Further details of the searches were awaited. The Lokayukta police are conducting further investigation in the cases.

Separate Raid in Madhya Pradesh

In a separate case, the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta on Friday conducted searches at the residence of Indore Municipal Corporation Assistant Revenue Officer and a hostel allegedly constructed in his wife's name in connection with a disproportionate assets case in the district.

The searches were conducted by two Lokayukta teams at the official's residence in Anand Nagar Extension, Nawalakha-Chitawad, and at the hostel in Gadadhar Nagar, Chitawad. Lokayukta DSP Anand Chauhan said the search operation was underway and some cash and jewellery had been found, though the exact details would be ascertained as the investigation proceeds. (ANI)