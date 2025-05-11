Rain Alert: 3 days of showers expected in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
According to Meteorological Department, rain is expected in several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next three days. Let's delve into the specifics of where these showers are expected.
| Published : May 11 2025, 10:32 AM
1 Min read
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall is expected in Telugu states over the next three days. Officials have also indicated the possibility of heavy rainfall in certain areas, stating that favorable weather conditions for rain have developed.
Officials predict intense sunshine in Telangana from morning till afternoon on Sunday, followed by cloud formation after 1 PM. Rain is expected to commence in Hyderabad after 4 PM. Light to moderate rainfall is also anticipated in areas like Nizamabad, Tandur, Medak, Medchal, and Jagtial.
In Andhra Pradesh, intense sunshine is expected in the morning, with rain commencing in Rayalaseema after 5 PM. There's a possibility of rain in Tirupati and Kadapa. Officials advise caution due to potential gusty winds during rainfall.
Southwest Monsoon: The IMD has announced that the southwest monsoon is expected to hit the Kerala coast on May 27 this year. Rainfall is projected to be 105% of normal from June to September. Currently, a significant cloud cover is observed over the Andaman Sea and near Kerala, indicating an early arrival of the monsoon.
