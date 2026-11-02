The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suffered a major setback in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with three of its leaders, including two sitting MLAs and a former IPS officer, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, November 2, 2026. The three leaders are Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra. Their exit comes amid growing differences within the party's Punjab unit and a series of resignations and suspensions involving its legislators.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rebel AAP leaders Kunwar Vijay Pratap, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, and Chetan Singh Jouramajra join the BJP. https://t.co/10SrU5hMbg — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026

#BREAKING BIG JOLT TO AAP IN PUNJAB AHEAD OF 2027 POLLS! Three rebel AAP leaders join BJP in Delhi, dealing a blow to the ruling party Sanour MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, Samana MLA Chetan Singh Jauramajra and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh have switched sides The political shake-up comes within days of AAP announcing its first list of 40 candidates, with Sanour and Samana missing from the list AAP maintains that Pathanmajra and Jauramajra were already suspended for alleged anti-party activities and says it will seek their disqualification as MLAs — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 2, 2026

The political development is significant for the AAP, which is preparing to defend its government in Punjab in the next Assembly elections. The BJP welcomed the three leaders at its headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of senior party leaders. Their move came just days after the AAP announced its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 elections, raising fresh questions about political stability within the ruling party's state unit.

Who are the three AAP leaders who joined the BJP?

The three leaders who joined the BJP are Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra. While all three were associated with the AAP in Punjab, they have different political and professional backgrounds.