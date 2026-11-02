Severe Cyclone Murasu is approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast, with landfall expected between Nellore and Narsapur bringing winds up to 120 kmph. The storm has already caused heavy rainfall, minor waterlogging, school closures, and flight cancellations in Chennai.

Severe Cyclone Murasu is approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast, triggering heavy rainfall, waterlogging and travel disruptions across parts of southern India. Chennai witnessed torrential overnight showers on Monday, November 2, with several areas reporting waterlogging as the cyclonic storm moved closer to its expected landfall. At least 11 flights have been cancelled at Chennai airport due to adverse weather conditions, while schools in the city have been closed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai, warning of very heavy rainfall. The cyclone is expected to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole, around midnight on November 2 and the early hours of November 3.

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Cyclone Murasu: Expected Landfall And Wind Speed

According to the IMD, Cyclone Murasu intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. The weather system was moving northwestwards and was located approximately 260 km east-northeast of Chennai and 290 km east-southeast of Nellore as of 2:30 am on Monday.

The storm is expected to make landfall with sustained wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 120 kmph.

The IMD stated, "It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur close to Ongole during midnight of November 2 to early hours of November 3."

Chennai Rains: Waterlogging, School Holiday And Flight Cancellations

Several parts of Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts have experienced heavy rainfall since Sunday night. Madhavaram recorded 11 cm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, while Ennore Port and Nungambakkam received around 10 cm each.

At least 11 flights operating between Chennai and Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kadapa and Tiruchirappalli have been cancelled. Chennai airport authorities have advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information.

IndiGo also issued a travel advisory regarding disruptions at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Tirupati airports. The airline said: “We remain in close coordination with the relevant authorities and continue to closely monitor the situation. The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority.”

Authorities On Alert As Rainwater Enters Several Areas

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran said there were no major flooding incidents, although some areas experienced minor water stagnation.

He said, "Out of 22 subways in the city, two faced a minor waterlogging issue, and the water was soon cleared for traffic."

The civic body has deployed pumps and field teams with backup motors to clear accumulated rainwater. Monitoring teams have also been placed on alert in vulnerable locations to respond to further rainfall and possible flooding.

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu And Other States On Alert

Apart from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the cyclone is expected to influence weather conditions in Odisha, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka.

The IMD has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Odisha is also preparing for intense rainfall, particularly in its southern districts.

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In Telangana, orange and yellow alerts have been issued for several districts, while parts of Kerala and Karnataka are also expected to receive rainfall over the coming days.

Authorities are monitoring the situation and have urged residents in vulnerable coastal areas to follow official advisories. Passengers travelling through cyclone-affected regions should check flight and train schedules before beginning their journeys.