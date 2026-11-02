Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Murasu has brought heavy rain warnings, strong winds and rough seas to Tamil Nadu as it moves towards Andhra Pradesh. Schools and colleges in Chennai and Tiruvallur are closed on November 2 amid the IMD alert

Cyclone Murasu has intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue heavy rainfall and strong-wind warnings for parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The system was located around 260 km east-northeast of Chennai at 2:30 am on November 2, after passing close to the city. It is now moving towards south coastal Andhra Pradesh, where it is expected to make landfall later in the day.

With heavy rain, squally winds and rough seas forecast, authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious. Schools and colleges in Chennai and schools in Tiruvallur have been closed as a precaution.

Chennai ,Weather, Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for 7 Districts

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall across many parts of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 2, with heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated locations.

Rainfall is expected to continue on November 3, with light to moderate showers at most places and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated locations.

For November 2, the weather department has issued warnings for:

- Chennai and Tiruvallur: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

- Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram: Heavy rain likely at isolated locations.

- Ranipet and Vellore: Heavy rain likely at isolated locations.

- The Nilgiris: Heavy rain likely at isolated locations.

Residents are advised to monitor official weather updates, particularly if they live in low-lying or flood-prone areas.

Schools Shut in Chennai and Tiruvallur; Strong Winds Expected

Schools and colleges in Chennai will remain closed on Monday, November 2, following the IMD's heavy to very heavy rainfall warning. The Chennai District Collector announced the holiday through the district administration's official X account.

Schools in Tiruvallur have also been closed for the day as a precaution.

The Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Department has alerted officials in seven districts: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore and the Nilgiris. District collectors have been instructed to take precautionary measures and ensure that local authorities are prepared to respond to emergencies.

Meanwhile, strong winds are expected along the north Tamil Nadu coast as the cyclone approaches.

- Winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, were expected from the afternoon of November 1.

- Wind speeds could rise to 55-65 kmph, with gusts up to 75 kmph, from the morning of November 2.

- By Monday evening, winds could reach 60-70 kmph, with gusts up to 80 kmph.

These conditions may persist until the morning of November 3 before gradually weakening.

Parents should check with their children's schools for further updates and follow official advisories regarding closures.

Rough Seas, Flooding Risk and Possible Damage Across Coastal Areas

The IMD has warned of rough to very rough sea conditions along and off the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast from the afternoon of November 1 until the morning of November 4.

Wave heights could reach 4-6 metres, making fishing and other marine activities dangerous. Fishermen have been advised to remain ashore throughout the warning period.

The cyclone's strong winds could also damage thatched and kutcha houses, tin-sheet structures and asbestos roofs. Standing crops, plantations and horticultural produce may be affected, particularly banana, papaya and drumstick trees. Coconut and palm plantations could also suffer damage, while small trees may be uprooted and branches broken.

Heavy rainfall could cause waterlogging in low-lying areas, flooding in urban and coastal locations, and landslides in hilly regions. Flooded roads and damage to kutcha roads may disrupt traffic and increase travel times.

Residents are advised to:

- Avoid fishing and activities near the shoreline.

- Stay away from unsafe buildings and trees during strong winds.

- Check weather and traffic updates before travelling.

- Avoid driving or walking through flooded roads.

- Follow instructions from local authorities and protect drinking water and sanitation facilities.

As Cyclone Murasu moves towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, residents across affected districts should remain alert and follow official IMD and disaster management advisories.