A Punjab Police ASI was suspended after viral CCTV footage showed him allegedly planting a packet under a mattress at Shiv Sena leader Mahant Kashmir Giri's house. This hidden camera revelation occurred shortly after police claimed to have seized heroin from the same spot, leading to Giri's initial detention.

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police in Punjab’s Khanna was suspended late Sunday after CCTV footage purportedly showed him placing a packet under a mattress at the house of Shiv Sena leader Mahant Kashmir Giri. This was a day after Khanna police claimed to have seized heroin and arrested Giri from the same area. But afterward, a video clip went viral on social media, supposedly from a hidden camera at Giri's apartment, showing a plainclothes policeman storing a parcel beneath a mattress.

What Did Viral Video Reveal?

According to information, the CCTV footage from Giri’s house purportedly showed ASI Sukhdev Singh entering a room in plain clothes and placing something under a mattress. Later, Station residence Officer (SHO), Sadar Police Station, Vijaypal Singh, SHO, City-2, Tarwinder Kumar Bedi and other police officers reached the residence. During the search, police said, about 30 grams of heroin were found under the same mattress and he was detained.

According to police, Giri’s driver Gurjant Singh alias Janta was detained with 7.5 grams of heroin in the FIR submitted at Khanna Sadar Police Station. After Giri’s name was reportedly mentioned during his interrogation, a police squad visited his residence.

Watch Viral Video

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