Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has resigned from the Punjab Legislative Assembly ahead of the 2027 polls. The former AAP leader committed to working for a progressive Punjab, free from corruption, drugs, and gangsterism.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh Resigns From Punjab Assembly

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 2 (ANI): In a major political development ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh announced his resignation from the Punjab Legislative Assembly on Monday. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on June 29, 2025.

In a X post addressed to the people of Amritsar, Singh said he would remain indebted to them "until my last breath" for their love and respect. He called for a collective effort to rise above "the politics of lanes and ribbon-cutting" and to bring Punjab, which he described as "trapped by drugs, extortion, gangsterism and corruption", back to being a progressive state.

Legislative Achievements and Vision

Singh claimed that he had achieved 90 per cent of his targets as a legislator, adding that the roles of councillor, mayor and MP were in addition to this. Calling the end of the "mai-baap" culture in politics his greatest achievement, Singh said he had worked while treating the public as his source of inspiration.

"In the Punjab Legislative Assembly, I always raised the voice of Amritsaris and boldly addressed issues from water and sewage to Circuit House, Company Bagh, dirty drains, Guru Nanak Dev University, Government Medical College, Saroop Rani College, and the Bargari sacrilege case. This was the first time that area-specific issues were raised by me in the Punjab Legislative Assembly by naming lanes and neighbourhoods," he said.

"Working together with you to formulate a forward strategy, I will aim to ensure clean politics and transparent administration," Singh said, adding, "My sole purpose is 'Punjab First.' Apart from this, I will have no personal interests."

AAP Suspensions and Party Developments

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suspended two other MLAs, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jouramajra, for alleged anti-party activities. Following their suspension, both leaders resigned from the party. AAP stated it would petition the Assembly Speaker to disqualify their legislative membership. In the 2022 Assembly polls, AAP won 92 of the state's 117 seats, while the Congress secured 18. (ANI)

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