The 8th Pay Commission has raised expectations among central government employees and pensioners, with discussions around a possible revision in salaries, pensions and retirement benefits.

The 8th Pay Commission has raised hopes of future changes to pay, pensions, and retirement benefits for central government employees and pensioners. One of the biggest uncertainties is how much the new pay structure will mean for existing pensioners.

Calculations released by LiveMint on November 2, 2026, suggest that present basic pensions between Rs 25,000 and Rs 75,000 might see a large hike under hypothetical fitment ratios of 2.5, 3 and 3.5.

But these numbers are illustrative estimates and have not been formally authorised by the government.

8th Pay Commission: Expected Pension Hike Amount

Three different fitment factors are used to compute updated basic pensions. Here’s how various pension amounts may change:

For example, a senior receiving a basic pension of Rs 40,000 today will get Rs 1 lakh if the fitment factor is 2.5, Rs 1.2 lakh if it is 3.0, and Rs 1.4 lakh if it is 3.5.

The estimates do not include Dearness Relief (DR), medical benefits or other allowances.

What Is the Fitment Factor in the 8th Pay Commission?

The fitment factor is a multiplier used to calculate updated wages and pensions during a Pay Commission review.

The 7th Pay Commission has a fitment factor of 2.57 to calculate the salary and pension adjustment. The last way of modifying pensions was notional pay fixing in the updated pay matrix, notably for employees who retired before January 1, 2016.

These illustrated estimates use the factors of 2.5, 3 and 3.5 for the 8th Pay Commission. They shouldn’t be considered certified government numbers.

What pensioners are expecting from 8th Pay Commission

Some employee and pensioner organisations have tabled suggestions for enhanced retirement benefits.

The National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has demanded to raise the entire pension from 50 per cent to 67 per cent of the last drew pay. All India Defense Employees’ Federation has demanded the enhancement of family pension from 30% to 50%.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Pensioners Samaj has requested a minimum pension of Rs 45,000 and 67 per cent of last drew wage as pension.

When will the 8th Pay Commission announce its recommendations?

As to LiveMint’s roadmap, the 8th Pay Commission, which is led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, is likely to give its findings by May-June 2027.

Any real pension changes would depend on the commission’s recommendations and subsequent approval by the Central Government.

Pensioners should take the expected amounts as estimates rather than guaranteed rises till then.