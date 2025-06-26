Shillong police recovered a pistol, ammunition, and cash in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, based on information from accused Shilom James.

In a breakthrough in the businessman Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Shillong police have recovered a country-made pistol, two magazines, ammunition, and Rs 50,000 in cash. The recoveries were made based on information provided by accused Shilom James.

The police team, along with crime branch officials, searched a stream in Indore and found a white packet containing the pistol, magazines, and ammunition. The packet was hidden in the muck, and James confessed to tossing it from a bridge.

The recoveries also included Rs 50,000 in cash, which was found in James' car. The cash was taken out from a laptop bag belonging to Raj, which was later burnt, and the laptop was thrown away.

Police statement

"On Wednesday afternoon, as per the lead provided by the accused (Shilom James), a country-made pistol with two magazines and two .32 ammunition were recovered by SIT from a stream and Rs 50,000 from his car (MP09WG2352), which he had taken out from the laptop bag of Raj. The bag was burnt, and the laptop was thrown by the roadside and could not be found," East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Siyem said.

Three accused arrested

The police have arrested three accused - Shilom James, Lokendra Tomar, and Balvinder Ahirwar - who were flown to Shillong on Wednesday evening. They will be produced before the court on Thursday and taken on remand.

According to East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Siyem, the investigation has revealed that Sonam and Raj were in a relationship and had planned to remove Raja from their lives. They wanted to further their own business and thought it was better to get rid of Raja due to customs that required them to agree with their parents to get married.

"It's clear that both Sonam and Raj were in a relationship. It has also been found that both of them had a company and wanted to further their own business and these are the only things that appeared to be in the interest to get rid of Raja but investigation is still on. Because of customs that they needed to agree with their parents to get married, they thought that it was better to get rid of this person. They thought that if the body wasn't found, no one would ever discover the truth."

The police have also recovered chats between Lokendra and Shilom about the items in the flat and their disposal. Lokendra claimed during interrogations that he was not directly involved in the crime.