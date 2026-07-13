Former MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, after being denied a ticket for the Datia bypoll, dismissed resentment rumours. He will join CM Mohan Yadav to support BJP's official candidate, Ashutosh Tiwari, and attend his nomination.

Madhya Pradesh former Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said that he will join Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to support the Bharatiya Janata Party's official candidate, Ashutosh Tiwari in the Datia Assembly by-election.

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Speaking to ANI in Bhopal, the former Home Minister emphasised his commitment to the party's organisational goals and his role in the upcoming electoral battle. "I am going to accompany the Chief Minister and will be present at Ashutosh Tiwari's nomination... I will do the party's work," Mishra said.

Supporter Protests Over Ticket Denial

Earlier Mishra dismissed speculation over discontent after being denied the party ticket for the upcoming Datia Assembly bypoll, saying he has "no resentment" with anyone and will abide by the party's decision. Mishra's supporters had blocked National Highway-44 on Friday evening after the BJP announced Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia Assembly by-election, replacing Mishra, who had lost the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The protest went on for about eleven hours, bringing traffic to a complete standstill and causing nearly 15 km-long congestion that also affected adjoining districts. Protesters also attempted to shut down markets in the city.

Mishra Reaffirms Party Loyalty

Mishra, a three-time MLA from Datia said he would work to convince party workers to attend the nomination of the BJP candidate from Datia, and follow whatever responsibility the party assigns him.

By-election Details

Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh for the seat. The Election Commission of India announced that polling for the Datia Assembly bypoll will be held on July 30, while counting of votes will take place on August 3.

The Datia Assembly seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti was disqualified following his conviction in a fraud case. (ANI)