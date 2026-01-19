Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Unusually Warm January Day; Check Forecast
Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Will it feel like summer in January this year? Get the full scoop on Prayagraj's temperature, sunshine, and weather for January 19
Weather Update
On Jan 19, 2026, Prayagraj's weather might look quite different from other UP cities. While cold and fog bother many areas, Prayagraj expects clear skies. The low will be around 13°C and the high could hit 28°C, which is a bit warm for January.
Temperature
Around 6 AM, the temperature will be about 13°C, feeling slightly cool. By 2 PM, the temp could reach 28°C. The chill will return in the evening, with the night temperature dropping to around 14°C. Clear weather means no biting cold during the day.
Minimal Fog
On January 19, fog in Prayagraj will be minimal. There might be light mist, but visibility will be normal. No chance of rain, though some other UP districts have light rain warnings. Cool winds might blow at 10-12 km/h but won't be a bother.
Temperature
Usually, Prayagraj's max temp in January is around 24°C, but this time it's different. The daytime temp is 3-4 degrees above normal. Experts say the cold wave is weakening, making days feel warmer, though nights are still chilly.
Minimum Temperature
Looking at recent data, the minimum temp on Jan 18 was 10.7°C, and it might rise to around 15°C on Jan 20. The cold is expected to weaken further. While fog and cold persist in North India, Prayagraj's weather is expected to be a relief.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.