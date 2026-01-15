Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Sunny Day Forecast After Foggy Morning; Check Here
Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: How will the weather be in Prayagraj on Thursday, January 15, 2026? Get the latest update on today's weather, from morning fog to the possibility of sunshine during the day
Weather
On Jan 15, 2026, Prayagraj's weather will be pleasant but cold. Dense fog will cover the city in the morning, reducing visibility. The fog will lift for a sunny afternoon.
Temperature
The weather department predicts a minimum temperature of around 9.6°C and a maximum of 23.1°C for Prayagraj on Jan 15. Westerly winds at 10-15 km/h will make it feel chilly.
Severe Cold
Severe cold is affecting all of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj. The weather department has issued a cold day warning. Icy winds will increase the chill on Makar Sankranti.
Pollution
The cold and pollution can affect the elderly and children most. Doctors advise wearing warm clothes and eating well. Prayagraj's AQI is around 182, which is unhealthy.
Forecast
Looking ahead, Jan 16 will also be sunny in Prayagraj, with temps between 9.1°C and 23.4°C. Jan 17 will be clear. Light rain is possible on Jan 18 and 19 due to a disturbance.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.