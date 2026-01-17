Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave, Fog Alert Issued; Check Forecast
Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: How dense will the fog be in Prayagraj today, January 17, 2026? Get the full weather update on cold, sun, and clear skies
Cold Weather
On Jan 17, 2026, Prayagraj will have dry, clear weather, but the cold remains. Expect dense morning fog and a chill all day. The forecast is a low of 6-7°C and a high near 20°C.
Morning Fog
Morning fog in Prayagraj may be very dense, with IMD warning of 50m visibility. Drivers should be cautious. The sky will clear to a hazy sun later, and the fog will lift slowly.
Afternoon Weather
Afternoon sun offers some warmth, with temps hitting 20-21°C. The chill returns at night, dropping to around 6°C. Winds will be 8-10 km/h with 40-50% humidity.
Advise
Experts advise kids and the elderly to bundle up in the morning and evening. Use fog lights and drive slow in fog. The cold can cause illness, so enjoy warm drinks and healthy food.
Weather To Change
Prayagraj's weather will slowly change. Jan 18 may have light clouds and haze. Jan 19-20 could be sunny and warmer. Light rain is possible after Jan 18, but Jan 17 will be dry.
