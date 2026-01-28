Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Fog, Cold Wave Alert Issued; Check Forecast
Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: The weather in Prayagraj is set to change on January 28, 2026. There's a chance of light rain and drizzle, with a minimum temperature of 9-10°C. An alert for cold winds due to a Western Disturbance, with morning fog
Prayagraj Weather
Prayagraj Weather Jan 28, 2026: Heads up! The weather in Prayagraj is set to change on Jan 28, 2026. The IMD warns of rain and dense morning fog, cutting visibility to 50-200m.
What about the temperature?
According to the IMD, the max temp will be 19-20°C, while the min could drop to 9-10°C. Cold winds at 30-40 km/h will make it feel even colder.
Rain, Thunder, and Travel: Are you ready?
Light rain and thunderstorms are expected in eastern UP. The IMD has issued a yellow alert. Use fog lights and drive carefully. Air quality may improve post-rain.
Any warnings for farmers and health?
Farmers are advised to protect their crops. The cold and rain increase the risk of colds, so wear warm clothes. The elderly and sick should stay indoors.
How long will this last & what's next?
The Western Disturbance will weaken on Jan 28, but the cold and light rain will continue till evening. A cold wave might return from Jan 29.
Fog
Tips & Stats: Wear warm clothes, use fog lights. Keep kids/elderly inside. Max temp: 19-20°C, Min: 9-10°C. Wind: 30-40 km/h. The chill will last all day.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.