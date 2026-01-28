Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Foggy Morning, Cloudy Skies Expected; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: On January 28, 2026, Delhi will have cloudy skies. Light to moderate fog is possible in the morning. The temperature will be 11–19°C, with light winds and expected improvement in pollution
Delhi Weather
Delhi Weather Update Jan 28, 2026: Generally cloudy skies on Jan 28, 2026. Shallow to moderate fog is likely in the morning. Max temp 17-19°C, min 11-13°C, above normal. Light winds, pollution may improve. People are advised to wear warm clothes. This weather is due to a western disturbance.
Delhi Weather Forecast: Did you know?
In Jan 2026, Delhi's min temp is set to be 1.6-3.0°C above normal, offering a break from the cold. IMD says Jan 28 will be foggy but rain-free, helping to cut pollution in Delhi-NCR.
Detailed Delhi Weather Forecast
On Jan 28, 2026, Delhi will be mostly cloudy with morning fog affecting visibility. Max temp 17-19°C, min 11-13°C (above normal). Light winds (5-10 km/h), no rain expected. Pollution may improve.
Tips for the changing weather
Be cautious of morning fog; drive slowly. Wear warm clothes and stay hydrated to avoid getting sick. The elderly and kids should limit time outside. AQI might be 200-300. Partly clear skies expected Jan 29-30.
Temperature Comparison
Date | Max(°C) | Min(°C) | Condition
Jan 27 | 18-20 | 8-10 | Light rain
Jan 28 | 17-19 | 11-13 | Cloudy, fog
Jan 29 | 19-21 | 10-12 | Partly clear
Report based on IMD data.
