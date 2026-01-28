Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Fog Alert Issued In THESE Places; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The weather in the state has been changing since Saraswati Puja, with temperatures on the rise. The Alipore Met Office reports that fog will dominate mornings in several districts, including Kolkata, for next few days
Kolkata Weather
Bengal has been covered in fog since morning. The weather has been changing since Saraswati Puja. Temperatures are rising again, with the minimum now around 12 to 13 degrees.
Weather
According to the Alipore Met Office, West Bengal's weather won't change much in the next seven days. However, fog will increase in some places from the morning.
Temperature
Kolkata's minimum temp was 15.4°C on Sunday, rising to 15.6°C on Monday. Today's max temp will be 28°C, and the minimum will be 18°C, making it warmer than yesterday.
Other Districts
The Met Office reports that Kolkata and other districts will see heavy fog this morning. The sky will clear as the day progresses. Fog will be present in North and South 24 Parganas, both Medinipurs, Jhargram, Purulia, and Paschim Bardhaman.
North Bengal Districts
Today, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur will have dense fog. A yellow alert is in effect for these areas. Visibility may drop to 50-199 meters.
