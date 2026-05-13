Civil Hospital has responded to growing speculation about the death of Prateek Yadav, the younger son of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. Prateek died on Wednesday at the age of 38.

After his death was reported, some media reports and social media posts suggested that he may have died due to poisoning. However, hospital authorities strongly denied these claims and said there is no evidence to support such rumours.

Dr G. C. Gupta, Director of Civil Hospital, said Prateek was brought to the hospital in a dead condition. He explained that the hospital followed all required procedures after confirming his death. The police and senior officials were informed immediately.

Speaking to ABP News, Dr Gupta clearly ruled out poisoning. He said no evidence has emerged to support the speculation. He also stated that neither he nor the hospital had shared any information suggesting poisoning with anyone. The hospital administration firmly rejected the rumours.