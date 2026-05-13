Was Prateek Yadav Poisoned? What Civil Hospital Rejects Rumours In Death Case
Civil Hospital has denied rumours that Prateek Yadav died due to poisoning. Officials said he was brought dead to hospital at around 5.55 am and all procedures were followed before informing police. A medical team was sent to his residence in morning
Prateek Yadav’s death confirmed at civil hospital
Civil Hospital has responded to growing speculation about the death of Prateek Yadav, the younger son of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. Prateek died on Wednesday at the age of 38.
After his death was reported, some media reports and social media posts suggested that he may have died due to poisoning. However, hospital authorities strongly denied these claims and said there is no evidence to support such rumours.
Dr G. C. Gupta, Director of Civil Hospital, said Prateek was brought to the hospital in a dead condition. He explained that the hospital followed all required procedures after confirming his death. The police and senior officials were informed immediately.
Speaking to ABP News, Dr Gupta clearly ruled out poisoning. He said no evidence has emerged to support the speculation. He also stated that neither he nor the hospital had shared any information suggesting poisoning with anyone. The hospital administration firmly rejected the rumours.
Medical team sent to residence early morning
According to Dr Gupta, around 5.30 am, a driver from Prateek Yadav’s residence came to the hospital and asked for urgent medical help. In response, a medical officer was immediately sent to the house.
Prateek was later taken to Civil Hospital. Doctors examined him and declared him dead.
There were also reports claiming that he was found unconscious in the kitchen. When asked about these versions, Dr Gupta said different stories were circulating. However, he made it clear that nothing could be confirmed at that stage.
The exact cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed. A post-mortem examination is expected to provide clearer details.
On the same matter, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Devesh Chandra Pandey said Prateek was brought dead at 5.55 am. He added that the police were informed immediately, and the body was sent for post-mortem procedures.
The rumours
After the news of his death spread, rumours about poisoning began circulating. These claims created confusion and concern among the public. However, the Civil Hospital directly addressed the issue and rejected the poisoning angle.
Dr Gupta stated that no medical evidence has been found to support the idea of poisoning. The hospital has not issued any report suggesting such a cause. Officials emphasised that the post-mortem report will play an important role in determining the real reason behind his death.
At this stage, authorities have only confirmed that he was brought dead to the hospital. Any conclusion about poisoning would depend on official medical findings, which are still awaited.
Previous hospital admission and health condition
Sources said Prateek Yadav was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow on April 30 in a critical condition. He reportedly received treatment there for three days, after which his health improved slightly.
However, according to sources, he later returned home without informing doctors.
Reports also suggest that Prateek had been suffering from pulmonary embolism. This is a serious medical condition in which blood clots block arteries in the lungs. The condition can affect blood flow and may become life-threatening if complications develop.
Sources indicated that he had been dealing with this illness for some time before his death. However, official confirmation of the final cause will only come after the post-mortem examination.
Political programmes cancelled
Following Prateek Yadav’s sudden death, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) cancelled their political programmes scheduled across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
The BJP announced that district-level protests planned by women workers in the state had been postponed. In a statement, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary said the programmes were deferred due to the untimely death of Aparna Yadav’s husband.
The Samajwadi Party also cancelled its political engagements for the day. Leaders from various parties expressed condolences and support to the family.
Family background and personal life
Prateek Yadav was the son of Sadhna Gupta, the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Although he belonged to one of Uttar Pradesh’s most prominent political families, he stayed away from active politics.
Instead, he focused on business activities and fitness-related ventures in Lucknow.
He married Aparna Yadav in 2011. Aparna has been active in politics for several years. She contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt on a Samajwadi Party ticket but lost to Rita Bahuguna Joshi.
Later, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2022. In 2024, she was appointed Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission.
Political leaders express condolences
Several political leaders expressed grief over Prateek Yadav’s death.
Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission Chairperson Babita Singh Chauhan visited the residence of Aparna Yadav. She said it was a very unfortunate incident and prayed for strength for the family.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed deep sorrow. In a post on X, he described the death as extremely heartbreaking. He offered condolences to the family and paid tribute to the late Mulayam Singh Yadav.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also expressed grief over the death of Prateek Yadav and paid tribute on social media. In his message, he described Prateek as a “wise and sorted” person who stayed away from controversies. Tejashwi wrote that Prateek often said he did not want any part in politics, adding that Akhilesh Yadav would handle political matters as the elder brother.
He said the news of his sudden death at the age of 38 was deeply heartbreaking. Tejashwi also noted that despite belonging to one of the country’s most prominent political families, Prateek chose to focus on fitness, nature, and a quiet life, rather than politics or power.
इतना समझदार, सुलझा हुआ और विवादों से दूर रहने वाला इंसान..!!
प्रतीक यादव ने हमेशा कहा “अखिलेश जी बड़े भाई हैं, राजनीति वही करेंगे, मुझे उसमें कोई बंटवारा नहीं चाहिए…”
आज वही नेताजी मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के दूसरी पत्नी साधना गुप्ता जी के बेटे प्रतीक यादव अचानक इस दुनिया को छोड़कर… pic.twitter.com/guJwLAOiou
— Tejashwii Yadav (@TejashwiYdvRJD) May 13, 2026
He prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family.
Prateek Yadav post-mortem report yet to be released
While early rumours suggested possible poisoning, Civil Hospital officials have clearly denied these claims. Doctors confirmed that Prateek Yadav was brought dead to the hospital and that all procedures were followed.
Authorities have ruled out poisoning based on current information. The exact cause of death will become clear only after the post-mortem report is released. Until then, officials have asked people to avoid spreading unverified claims.
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