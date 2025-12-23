Gold Price Jumped Again On Tuesday, 23rd December: Check 22K, 24k Rates In Your City
Gold prices saw another jump on Tuesday. During the wedding season on December 23, how much is the yellow metal selling for? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices jumped again on Tuesday. Kolkata's 18-carat gold rate today: ₹10,391/gram (up by ₹180), ₹103,910/10 grams (up by ₹1,800).
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22 carat: ₹12,700/gram (up by ₹220), ₹127,000/10 grams (up by ₹2,200). 24 carat: ₹13,855/gram (up by ₹240), ₹138,550/10 grams (up by ₹2,400).
Today's Gold Price
Hyderabad (per 10g): 22K at ₹127,000, 24K at ₹138,550. Patna (per 10g): 22K at ₹127,050, 24K at ₹138,600. Prices have increased from yesterday.
Today's Gold Price
Mumbai (per 10g): 22K at ₹127,000, 24K at ₹138,550. Delhi (per 10g): 22K at ₹127,150, 24K at ₹138,700. Prices have increased from yesterday.
Today's Gold Price
Jaipur (per 10g): 22K at ₹127,150, 24K at ₹138,700. Chennai (per 10g): 22K at ₹127,700, 24K at ₹139,310. Prices saw a hike.
