Deevika NM

Deevika is a journalist and communications professional with six years of experience in hard-core news across print, digital, and broadcast platforms. She has worked with respected media organisations including Wisden India, TV9/NEWS9, Asianet Newsable, and Deccan Herald, contributing to high-impact news coverage and in-depth storytelling.With a strong foundation in reporting, editing, and newsroom workflows, she brings clarity, accuracy, and a sharp editorial voice to every project. Deevika is now focused on channeling her newsroom experience into roles that combine strategic communication, creative thinking, and purposeful storytelling, helping brands and organisations communicate with credibility and impact.