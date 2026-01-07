Photos: Demolition, Stones and Bulldozers; Inside Delhi’s Midnight Mayhem
In the early hours of January 7, MCD carried out a demolition near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Delhi’s Turkman Gate following a High Court order. Stone-pelting injured five cops, tear gas was used, several detained, and normalcy later restored.
Midnight demolition begins
MCD bulldozers move in under tight security to clear encroachments near a mosque in Delhi. The operation was carried out late at night to avoid large daytime gatherings.
Heavy security deployment
Barricades and rapid action force units line the streets during the anti-encroachment drive. Multiple teams were stationed to prevent further escalation.
Stone-pelting erupts, bulldozers amid chaos
Protesters hurl stones at police as demolition work gets underway. Several officers sustained injuries during the clashes. Excavators continue demolition work as tension simmers in the area. Officials said the action followed court orders.
Tear gas fired
Police deploy tear gas shells to disperse the violent crowd. Authorities said the move was necessary to regain control of the situation.
Cops under attack
Police personnel shield themselves as stones rain down near the demolition site. Five policemen were reportedly injured in the violence.
Aftermath at dawn
Debris and damaged structures are seen after the night-long operation ends. Authorities later detained several individuals linked to the unrest.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.