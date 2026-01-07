MCD conducted a demolition drive near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate. While a BJP MLA called it lawful, the drive saw a stone-pelting incident. Police detained five people after five personnel sustained minor injuries.

BJP MLA Karnail Singh on Wednesday welcomed the demolition drive by MCD near Turkman Gate stating that the step has been taken as per the law. The MCD on Wednesday conducted a demolition drive at the encroached area in the vicinity of Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, Turkman Gate, near Ramlila Maidan, Delhi, in the early morning hours of January 7, 2025, according to an official statement from Delhi Police.

"The law is taking its course, and everything is happening according to the law," Singh told ANI.

Congress criticises demolition drive

Earlier Congress leader Udit Raj criticised the Delhi government over the recent demolition drive and stone-pelting incident near the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate. He said that while Delhi has several illegal encroachments, he could not understand why this particular demolition exercise was carried out.

Raj added that it remains unclear who gathered at the site and what triggered the riot-like situation. "There are many illegal encroachments in Delhi, I am unable to understand what kind of demolition drive it was... As for the riots, where people came from and what led to the incident are not known. Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, like people, are put behind bars to build a narrative," he told ANI.

Stone-pelting during drive; 5 detained

Delhi Police have detained five people in connection with the stone-pelting incident during the demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate, officials said on Wednesday. According to the police, around 25-30 people pelted stones at the police and MCD officials after they arrived with JCBs at the Turkman Gate to demolish illegal encroachment on the court's order. Five police personnel suffered minor injuries in the incident. They have been treated at the nearby hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central District, Nidhin Valsan said.

Police took precautionary measures

Before the demolition drive, several coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents. All possible preventive and confidence-building measures were undertaken, according to Central Range Joint Commissioner of Police, Madhur Verma.

However, officials said a "few miscreants" attempted to create a disturbance by pelting stones, and the situation was promptly brought under control through "measured and minimal use of force." (ANI)