Delhi Minister Ashish Sood assured punishment for people who pelted stones at police and MCD officials during a court-ordered anti-encroachment drive at Turkman Gate. Five people have been detained in the incident, which left 5 cops injured.

Minister Vows Action Against Assailants

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday assured punishment for the people who pelted stones at the police and MCD officials during an anti-encroachment demolition drive near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate.

Speaking to ANI, Sood said the demolition drive was underway at commercial establishments around the mosque. "This is an unfortunate incident. There was a court order against the commercial establishments that had been built around the mosque. This action is being taken in accordance with that court order. It is wrong to stop this action. The guilty will be punished, and some of them have also been arrested," he said.

5 Detained, Cops Injured

Delhi Police have detained five people from the Chandni Mahal area in connection with the stone-pelting incident.

According to the police, around 25-30 people pelted stones at the police and MCD officials after they arrived with JCBs at the Turkman Gate to demolish illegal encroachment on the court's order. Five police personnel suffered minor injuries in the incident. They have been treated at the nearby hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central District, Nidhin Valsan said.

Police Detail Incident, Vow Further Action

"Last night, MCD staff came here with JCBs. We had informed about the court's order to the people. Around 150 people gathered here. People were curious to know what was happening. We advised them to leave the site. 25-30 people started pelting stones at the police. In retaliation, we had to use force. After pushing them back, we started the demolition. Five police officers were injured during the stone pelting. Thier injuries are minor in nature," DCP Valsan said.

"We are also examining CCTV camera footage, drone cameras were deployed yesterday, and videos are circulating on social media; we are investigating all of them. Action will be taken against anyone found guilty," DCP Valsan added. (ANI)