2 5 Image Credit : Gemini

Let's check the rates in these metros. Bengaluru residents pay ₹102.92 for petrol and ₹88.94 for diesel. In Chennai, petrol is at ₹100.95 and diesel at ₹92.54. The national capital, New Delhi, has petrol at ₹94.77 and diesel at ₹87.67 per litre.