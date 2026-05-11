Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis echoed PM Modi's appeal for responsible consumption, warning that the war involving America, Israel, and Iran could lead to fuel shortages in India if resources are not used properly.

Fadnavis Warns of Fuel Scarcity Amid Global Tensions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for responsible consumption amid rising global tensions and warned that improper use of fuel resources could eventually lead to shortages in India as well. Speaking to reporters on PM Modi's remarks on Sunday, Fadnavis said that the war involving America, Israel, and Iran has already disrupted global oil and gas supplies and pushed prices higher across neighbouring countries.

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"Due to the war between America, Israel, and Iran in the world, there is a shortage of oil and gas. Neighbouring countries are facing a scarcity of it, and its prices have also increased. Yet, the Prime Minister has ensured that our supply is not affected on a large scale. We are getting all the oil and gas, but if we do not understand this difficulty and do not use it properly, we too will have to face scarcity. Therefore, all countrymen should act upon what the Prime Minister has said," Fadnavis stated.

PM Modi's Appeal for Sustainable Practices

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad, stressed the need for India to reduce dependence on imports and adopt sustainable consumption practices to strengthen economic resilience.

Curb Imports of Edible Oil and Fertilisers

The Prime Minister urged citizens to reduce edible oil consumption, saying the country spends significant foreign currency on imports. He said lowering consumption would improve both public health and the health of the national economy. "The same is true for edible oil. We have to spend foreign currency on its import. If every household reduces the use of edible oil, it is a huge contribution to patriotism," PM Modi said.

He also called upon farmers to reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers and move towards natural farming practices to save foreign exchange and protect the environment.

Adopt Sustainable Transport

Highlighting the impact of global supply chain disruptions and rising fuel prices caused by international conflicts, Modi urged people to adopt public transport, car-pooling, railway transport for goods movement, and electric vehicles to reduce petrol and diesel consumption.

Calling it a new form of patriotism, the Prime Minister said responsible living and mindful consumption were essential for safeguarding the nation's economic stability.