After UDF's win in Kerala, the CM race is on. Posters for Ramesh Chennithala and KC Venugopal have emerged. VD Satheesan is also a top contender. Leaders are in Delhi as the AICC high command prepares to name the Chief Minister.

CM Race Heats Up With Poster War

Posters supporting Congress leader and Haripad MLA-elect Ramesh Chennithala as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the UDF appeared in Idukki on Saturday.

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On Tuesday, posters of Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal were also put up along Trivandrum Road after the UDF's sweeping electoral victory, further fuelling speculation over the Chief Ministerial race.

High Command to Take Final Call

On Friday night, Keralam Congress leader VD Satheesan arrived at the Delhi airport, with party leaders indicating that the high command is likely to announce a key decision on the Chief Ministerial face after the United Democratic Front (UDF) won the State Assembly elections.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also arrived in Delhi, as the Keralam leaders are set to meet the All India Congress Committee (AICC) members.

VD Satheesan, who served as the Leader of Opposition in the House run by the outgoing-LDF government, is one of the frontrunners for the post of Keralam CM following UDF winning 102 seats in the elections.

Keralam Congress president Sunny Joseph also indicated that the party high command would make an announcement after completing internal democratic processes. "An announcement will be made by the high command. There are democratic processes within the party that will be undertaken," he said.

Earlier, following the Congress-led United Democratic Front's (UDF) victory in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, the debate over the next Chief Minister intensified, with a large number of party workers marching from the Palayam Martyrs' Memorial on Thursday in support of VD Satheesan.

Apart from Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are also considered key contenders for the top post.

The AICC observer Mukul Wasnik said that all party MLAs passed a resolution authorising the Congress high command to decide the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) during a meeting held after the Assembly election results. (ANI)