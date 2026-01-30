Pachmarhi Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog, Cold Wave Alert Issued; Check Forecast
Pachmarhi Weather LATEST Update: Dense fog is expected in Pachmarhi on January 30, with temperatures dropping to 6°C and a cold wave alert issued. Get the hour-by-hour forecast and travel advisory here
Weather
Pachmarhi will face severe cold again on Jan 30, 2026. The IMD predicts dense morning fog, causing low visibility. Min temp will be 6°C, max 17°C, with a chill all day.
Temperature
Pachmarhi is one of MP's coldest spots. The min temp was 6.2°C on Jan 28, with similar weather expected on Jan 30. Cold winds from the northeast will add to the chill.
Cold Alert
At 7 AM, the temp will be 7°C with dense fog. It will rise to 15°C by noon with light clouds. The weather may clear by 5 PM with a temp of 10°C. It will drop to 6°C by 10 PM.
AQI
Pachmarhi's AQI is moderate, but fog may reduce visibility at tourist spots. Roads could be foggy, so travelers from Bhopal should be cautious. The nearest airport is Nagpur.
Cold Wave
A cold wave alert is in effect. Wear warm clothes and stay indoors. Drive slowly in fog and avoid trekking. A slight temperature rise is expected from Jan 31.
