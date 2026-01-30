- Home
Leh Ladakh Weather LATEST Update: On January 30, temperatures in Leh-Ladakh are expected to be in the minus range, with snowfall and a cold wave. Find out how safe or unsafe it is to travel today in these conditions
Temperature
On Jan 30, 2026, Leh-Ladakh will face extreme cold. The IMD predicts temps from -1°C to -6°C. Expect cloudy skies, light snow, and chilly winds all day long.
January 30 Weather
Jan 30, the last day of Chillai Kalan, will see peak cold. Chilly 20 km/h winds will hit Leh. Sunrise is at 7:18 AM, sunset at 5:47 PM. Expect low visibility from clouds and snow.
Light Snow
At 7 AM, temps will be -5°C with light snow. By noon, it'll be -2°C under an overcast sky. At 5 PM, it drops to -4°C. By 10 PM, expect -6°C with strong, cold winds.
AQI
Though AQI is moderate, the severe cold is a major health risk. Roads are snow-covered, and the Manali-Leh Highway is blocked. Flights may be affected. Tourists are advised to avoid travel.
IMD Alert
IMD has issued a cold wave warning. The cold will continue even as Chillai Khurud starts Jan 31. Wear thermals, heavy jackets, and hats. Monitor oxygen levels and check IMD updates.
