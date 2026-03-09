1 4 Image Credit : Getty

LPG cylinder booking rules

Authorities have changed the rules for booking domestic gas cylinders, keeping the global situation in mind. They have increased the booking time from 15 days to 21 days. This means there will now be a 21-day gap between the delivery of one cylinder and the next. Agencies have already updated their software for this new rule. The booking process itself hasn't changed. Customers can still book their next cylinder right after getting one delivered. However, the ministry is also thinking about a new rule where you can only book after 21 days have passed.