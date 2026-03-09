LPG Booking Rules Change: Consumers Must Wait 21 Days to Rebook Cylinder
The rules for booking your home cooking gas cylinder have changed. From now on, you'll have to wait for 21 days between booking one cylinder and the next.
LPG cylinder booking rules
Authorities have changed the rules for booking domestic gas cylinders, keeping the global situation in mind. They have increased the booking time from 15 days to 21 days. This means there will now be a 21-day gap between the delivery of one cylinder and the next. Agencies have already updated their software for this new rule. The booking process itself hasn't changed. Customers can still book their next cylinder right after getting one delivered. However, the ministry is also thinking about a new rule where you can only book after 21 days have passed.
You can get up to 15 cylinders a year
Oil companies have already set the rules for domestic gas cylinders. According to these rules, every customer can buy 12 subsidized cylinders and an extra three non-subsidized ones each year. This means you can get a total of 15 cylinders for one gas connection between April 1 and March 31.
24-hour cylinder delivery rule
Oil companies have made it mandatory for agencies to deliver cylinders within 24 hours of booking. This rule offers a lot of convenience to customers across the country.
Available only after 21 days
The new rule is now in effect: you will get your second cylinder only 21 days after the first one. The company has locked this rule into its software. However, there is no shortage of cylinders, so officials have advised customers not to worry. Everyone will continue to get enough cylinders. To avoid any supply problems, the bottling plant will also stay open on Sundays this week.
