Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Congress MP Prabha Mallikarjun criticised the Centre over the Rs 60 LPG price hike, calling it a burden on the common man. The government noted prices are still lower than in neighbouring countries.

Political Backlash Over Price Hike

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday slammed the Centre for the Rs 60 increase in the domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder, saying that the central government "always puts the burden" on the general public. "The central government always puts all the burden on the common man," he said.

Earlier, Congress MP from Davanagere, Prabha Mallikarjun, also expressed concern over the recent hike in the price of LPG cylinders, saying, "I think the Government of India should think about it because every middle-class house, poor class, every class requires LPG cylinders. The government itself had started an initiative where LPG cylinders were given at a subsidy. So now, I don't know, this is going to be an additional burden to all the."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Price Details and Regional Context

However, despite the Rs 60 increase in the domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder on Saturday, LPG prices in India remain lower than in several neighbouring countries, people familiar with the matter told ANI. After the increase, 14.2 kg LPG costs about Rs 913 in Delhi compared with around Rs 1,046 in Pakistan, Rs 1,241 in Sri Lanka and Rs 1,207 in Nepal.

The price of a domestic LPG cylinder had remained unchanged since April 2025, when the non-subsidised rate in Delhi stood at Rs 853. The latest revision marks a significant increase for household consumers as well as commercial users who rely on LPG for daily operations.

No Shortage of Energy, Assures Government

The increase comes amid discussions around India's energy supply and fuel availability. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri earlier assured that there is no shortage of energy in the country and that consumers need not worry about supply disruptions.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation has dismissed reports circulating on social media suggesting a shortage of petrol and diesel in the country, terming them baseless. (ANI)