Rainfall intensified in Mumbai, prompting the IMD to issue a yellow warning for the city, Thane, and Raigad. The Southwest Monsoon has also advanced further into Maharashtra, with widespread rainfall forecast for the state in the coming days.

Yellow alert for Mumbai

Rainfall activity intensified across parts of Mumbai on Thursday morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow warning for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts, while forecasting continued wet conditions across Maharashtra over the coming days.

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According to the India Meteorological Department's nowcast warning issued, light to moderate spells of rain are very likely at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts. The weather department advised residents to take necessary precautions amid the ongoing rainfall.

Monsoon's progress

The IMD also said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into parts of the Northeast Arabian Sea, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Maharashtra, and additional areas of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand as of June 24.

The weather agency noted that conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further into more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the next few days.

Forecast for Western India

In its latest forecast for western India, the IMD said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa between June 24 and June 30. Madhya Maharashtra is expected to receive widespread rainfall on June 24 and again between June 26 and 27, while Marathawada is likely to witness similar conditions from June 24 to 26.

Heavy rainfall warning

The weather department has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa during June 25-26 and June 28-30, with very heavy rainfall likely in some places on June 27. Madhya Maharashtra may experience heavy rainfall between June 25 and 27 and again on June 30.

Thunderstorm warning

According to the IMD, isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over Konkan and Goa through June 28, while parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada may witness thunderstorms, gusty winds and thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching up to 70 kmph during the forecast period.