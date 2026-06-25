PM Narendra Modi marked the 51st anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, calling it a 'direct assault' on the Constitution. He paid homage to those who defended democratic values and recalled the suspension of civil liberties during the period.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the 1975 Emergency a "direct assault" on the Constitution and paid homage to those who defended democratic values during the period.

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PM Modi's statement on Emergency anniversary

In an X post marking the 51st anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency, PM Modi recalled the suspension of civil liberties and arrests of political leaders under the stringent Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). He wrote, "Today, we pay homage to all those who steadfastly defended democratic values during one of the darkest chapters in India's history, the Emergency. The Emergency was a direct assault on our Constitution. It witnessed the suspension of civil liberties, curbs on freedom of expression, arrests of political leaders, journalists, social workers and an assault on institutions that are the bedrock of our democracy."

"At the same time, it also revealed the extraordinary courage of countless citizens who refused to remain silent and upheld the ideals enshrined in our Constitution," he added.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding constitutional values. "For all of us, our Constitution is an embodiment of the aspirations, rights and duties of 140 crore Indians. We reaffirm our collective commitment to safeguarding constitutional values. Guided by the spirit of our Constitution, we will build an India that remains ever committed to justice, liberty, equality and fraternity," the post read.

A look back at the 1975 Emergency

On June 25, 1975, the then-President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed issued the Emergency proclamation under Article 352, citing "internal disturbance." India was placed under an Emergency between June 25, 1975 and March 21, 1977.

The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is widely criticised for the suspension of fundamental rights during the period, and for arresting opposition leaders, including Jayaprakash Narayan, under the stringent Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA).

JP Narayan had led the Sampoorn Kranti Bihar Movement against the Congress government in the 1970s.

As per the Shah Commission reports, the period witnessed mass detention, a sterilisation drive, and censorship of the press.

The BJP had marked the 50th anniversary of the Emergency last year as "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas".