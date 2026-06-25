Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, former IAS officer and wife of VK Pandian, is set to join the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). BJD leaders indicated her experience is needed for the party's growth following its defeat in the 2024 Odisha elections.

Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, former IAS officer and wife of former IAS VK Pandian and trusted aide of former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, is set to join the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday.

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Speculation about her joining the BJD is doing the rounds since Sujata took voluntary retirement in March, 2025. Earlier, Pandian had also taken voluntary retirement from service in October 2023 to join BJD.

BJD Looks to Rebuild

BJD leaders, including Manmath Routray, had indicated that she would join the party soon.

Speaking to ANI, Routray said that the party had wanted Sujata Raut to join it for a long time so that her experience and capabilities could contribute to its growth. "We have been requesting Naveen Patnaik for a long time to bring such a talented person into the party," he said.

Introspection After Poll Defeat

Referring to the BJD's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections, which ended the party's 24-year rule in the state, Routray said the setback had prompted introspection within the party. "After analysing the reasons behind the defeat, whether it was due to overconfidence or negligence, we have realised that experienced and capable people like Sujata should be part of the party," he said.

Praise for Sujata's Abilities

Praising Raut's abilities, Routray said her conduct, communication skills, planning and administrative experience make her well-suited to contribute to Odisha's development. "Her behaviour, language, planning and knowledge show that she is the right person for the state," he said.

Routray further said that, to the best of his knowledge, Raut is not driven by the pursuit of positions or titles and is instead focused on public service. "As far as I know, she is not interested in any post or title. Her focus will be on bringing Odisha back on the path of development," he said.

He also alleged that Odisha had witnessed administrative disorder over the past two-and-a-half years and claimed that people in the state were facing difficulties.

Expressing confidence in Raut's capabilities, Routray said she has the potential to strengthen and unite the party. "There is strength within Sujata Raut, and the energy she brings will help unite the party," he added.

VK Pandian is the husband of Sujata Rout, a former IAS officer who joined the BJD in November 2023. He stepped down from active politics in June 2024 following the party's defeat in the Odisha Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)